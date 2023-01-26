Dump Truck Driver Hits Cow On Highway 95A

A driver was not injured when his vehicle struck a cow early Thursday morning near the Quintette area.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 59-year old dump truck driver was traveling south on Highway 95A when his vehicle collided with “a cow that was crossing” the road about 5:50 a.m..

Witnesses tell us the cow came to rest in the ditch before later walking away. Troopers said the cow was later rounded up by its owner.

A photograph from the scene showed that more than one cow was loose near the crash scene.

Photo by Sarah Hassebrock for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.