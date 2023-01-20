Driver Airlifted After Highway 97 Rollover Wreck Near Walnut Hill

One person was seriously injured in a rollover crash Thursday night on Highway 97 south of Walnut Hill.

The driver of a pickup truck was reportedly southbound about 5:30 p.m. when he sideswiped another vehicle, ran off the roadway, and overturned in a ditch and culvert about a half mile north of Mason Road.

The adult male was airlifted to the hospital by Medstar Air Care 2 helicopter from Atmore. His injuries were not considered to be life threatening.

The Walnut Hill, McDavid and Molino stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded.

The Florida HIghway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.