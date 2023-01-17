Donna McMillan Named Northview High School Teacher Of The Year

January 17, 2023

Donna McMillan was named the Northview High School Teacher of the Year.

McMillan has taught for eight years, including four years as a reading teacher at Northview. She also coached basketball for three years.

NorthEscambia.com spotlighting Teachers of the Year from the North Escambia area. The county’s overall teacher of the year will be named in late January.

  1. Susan Barnes on January 17th, 2023 1:04 am

    Sweetest lady ever been God bless you Donna very deserved love you





