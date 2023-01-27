Did You Feel It? Rumble Or Shaking Reported Across The Area. It Likely Was Not An Earthquake.

Did you feel it? So far, it appears that it was likely not an earthquake.

There is no official confirmation about what caused a rumble or a ground shake this morning across the area. NorthEscambia.com received over 1,000 reports, and reports of the shaking rolled in to other media and 911.

The event was recorded on an official seismic monitor in Brewton, Alabama, at 11:09 a.m. Researchers told NorthEscambia.com that the event recorded this morning appears at first look to be “noise”, possibly cause by aircraft. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) will investigate further and make any final determination. (You can see the recorded event in the graphic above where the black line “jumps”.)

We did receive word that there were aircraft departing NAS Pensacola at the time, but the Navy has not yet confirmed anything from their bases, nor has the Air Force.

Escambia County officials confirm there was no explosion or other event in the county that caused the rumble. A large column of smoke was visible at the time this morning in southern Escambia County. The smoke was from a controlled burn at the Jones Swamp south of Highway 98 and was in no way related to the rumble, according to county officials.