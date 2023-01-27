DeSantis: Florida Will Remain The ‘Law And Order’ State

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced a “law and order’ legislative proposal that he says will push back against the abolishment of cash bail, increase penalties for drug-related crimes, step up human smuggling interdictions, strengthen the punishment for child rapists, prevent the early release of sex criminals, and make it more feasible to administer ultimate justice to those facing the death penalty.

“Other states endanger their citizens by making it easier to put criminals back on the street. Here in Florida, we will to continue to support and enact policies to protect our communities and keep Floridians safe,” said DeSantis. “Florida will remain the law and order state.”

DeSantis said the legislation will bolster Florida’s blueprint for fighting crime by: