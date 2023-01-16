Deborah Kay Lee

Ms. Deborah Kay Lee, age 67, passed away peacefully, Sunday, January 15, 2023, in Century, FL. with family at her bedside She resided most of her life in Bratt, FL. She was a member of Unity Baptist Church.

Ms. Lee enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved to travel, and enjoyed baking cakes, and sewing. She loved to sit down and watch Hallmark Movies.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Carthell Alderman and Ms. Betty Mullins, one son, Shane Lee, two sisters, Lillian Ard, Susan Alderman, and one brother, Jimmy Alderman.

She is survived by her one son, Robert (Debra) Findlay, of Gulf Breeze, FL; four daughters, Mary Amber (Joel) Broadhead, of Bratt, FL; Sheena (Jacob) Carach, of Bratt, FL; Karissa (Willie) Knight, of Walnut Hill, FL; Heather (Michael) Couillard, of Pace, FL; thirteen grandchildren, Skye Lee (Cody) Parham, Lexi Broadhead (Keyshawn Breedlove), Somer (Christian) Coleman, A.J. Broadhead, Naudia Carach, Zach Carach, Aiden Broadhead, Tyler Carach, Peyton Lee, Landon Lee, Willie Knight IV, Lilliana Couillard, Remington Knight, two great-grandchildren, Cason Coleman, August Parham, and other relatives.

Funeral service will be Friday, January 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC with Rev. Josh Long officiating.

Burial will follow at Godwin Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.

Pallbearers will be A.J. Broadhead, Aiden Broadhead, Zach Carach, Tyler Carach, Joel Broadhead, and Jake Carach.

Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Couillard, and Willie Knight III, and Landon Lee.