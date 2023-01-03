Convicted Sex Offender To Face Federal Prosecution For Allegedly Viewing Child Porn At His Business

The state has dropped all child porn charges against an Escambia County sex offender as he faces federal charges for allegedly viewing child porn on a smart TV.

Frank Paul Knight, 58, was charged last October with 20 counts of intentionally viewing child pornography in Escambia County Circuit Court. The State Attorney’s Office has dropped all 20 charges in lieu of federal prosecution, according to court documents.

He was on federal probation in a 2009 possession of child pornography case. Last October, probation officers with the U.S. Probation Office conducted a sex offender check on Knight at his place of business in the 300 block of Kenmore Road.

During the check, a smart TV was located hanging on the wall in Knight’s “personal space” inside the business, which consisted of a small living room area and a connected bedroom, according to a report. Officers noticed that several of Knight’s personal belongings were in the rooms.

During a preview of Knight’s TV, a Florida Department of Law Enforcement special agent supervisor discovered Knight’s Gmail account was associated with the TV setup, and the browsing history revealed that the TV had been used to visit a website with child pornography, the report continues.

Investigators interviewed six of Knight’s employees. All of them stated they knew about Knight’s personal space, but none of them used the space or the television.

Knight remains in the Escambia County Jail on a $10,000 bond on a dealing in stolen property charge.