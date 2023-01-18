Century Swears In Second New Interim Council Member

The Town of Century swore in the second of two interim town council members Tuesday night.

The year opened with two vacant council seats after no one ran for them during last year’s elections. On January 2, the three sitting council members appointed Shelisa McCall Abraham and Alicia Jernigan to the seats. Abraham took the oath of office January 2, but Jernigan was unable to attend that meeting.

Jernigan was sworn in Tuesday night.

Abraham is currently the president of the Century Area Chamber of Commerce and has spent about 30 years in the financial services industry. Jernigan was Century’s water and wastewater superintendent until she resigned in March 2019 after several years with the town.

The interim seats will be filled by a special election in March.

Pictured above: Alicia Jernigan (center) takes the oath of office for Century Town Council Seat 4 Tuesday night. The oath was administered by Town Clerk Leslie Howington while the Bible was held by Mayor Ben Boutwell. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.