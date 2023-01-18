Century Man Charged With Shooting Into Vehicle In Atmore, Unrelated Rape

January 18, 2023

A Century man has been charged with shooting at a vehicle in Atmore and an unrelated rape.

E’Monee DeMontae Long, 20, was charged with two counts of attempted assault first degree, two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and rape second degree.

Earlier this month, Atmore Police responded to the area of Brooks Lane where Long allegedly chased and shot into an occupied vehicle.

The rape charge against Long stemmed from a 2020 incident. Atmore Police did not arrest him then because he was charged with murder in a November 2020 triple shooting on Alger Road in Century. In August 2022, Florida authorities dropped first degree murder and aggravated battery charges against Long due to insufficient evidence.

Long remained in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton without bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 