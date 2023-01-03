Century Appoints Two New Interim Council Members, Elects President And VP

The Town of Century started the new year with a holiday meeting Monday night to appoint two new interim members to the town council and swear in a reelected member.

Sandra McMurray Jackson was sworn in for another term after running unopposed. She was first elected to the council in 2010.

Two other council seats were open as of Monday night after no one ran for them during last year’s elections. The town appointed two members that will serve temporarily until a special election is held in about 60 days for permanent members.

Jackson nominated Eddie Hammond for a seat, but that motion died to a lack of second.

The interim seats were then filled on 3-0 votes for Shelisa McCall Abraham for Seat 3 and Alicia Jernigan for Seat 4. Abraham was nominated by council member Dynette Lewis, and Jernigan was nominated by council member Luis Gomez.

Abraham is currently the president of the Century Area Chamber of Commerce and has spent about 30 years in the financial services industry. Jernigan was Century’s water and wastewater superintendent until she resigned in March 2019 after several years with the town.

Abraham was sworn into office Monday night. Jernigan was out of town and unable to attend the meeting; she will be sworn into office at the council’s next regular meeting on January 17.

The vote was unanimous as Gomez was named council president, and Lewis was named council vice president for the upcoming year.

The council meeting was held Monday night on a legal holiday because the town charter specifies that council members will be sworn in on the first Monday of January. There is no provision in the charter to reschedule the swearing-in ceremony if it falls on a holiday.

Pictured top: Shelisa Abraham (center) was sworn in Monday night as an interim member of the Century Town Council. Pictured below: Sandra McMurray Jackson (center), who was reelected with no opposition, was sworn in for a four-year term. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.