Central Takes Two From Northview (With Photo Gallery)

The Central Jaguars took two in varsity action Thursday night against the Northview Chiefs.

Central 54, Northview 38 (Boys)

The Central Jaguars defeated the Northview Chiefs 61-21 Thursday night in Bratt.

The first period ended in a 4-4 tie, and the momentum continued with the Chiefs on top 15-12 by the half. Central battled back to a 21-21 tie before pulling ahead in the third period.

The varsity boys Chiefs (0-10) will host Flomaton (4-9) Friday night at 6:30.

Central 61, Northview 21 (Girls)

Central took a 16-1 lead in the first period on their way to a 61-21 win over Northview Thursday night in Bratt.

Northview varsity girls (1-10) will host Flomaton (1-5) Friday at 5 p.m.

