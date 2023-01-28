Car Seats Credited With Saving Infant, Toddler In Bratt Rollover Crash

January 28, 2023

Car seats are being credited with saving two young children in a serious t-bone rollover crash Friday afternoon in Bratt.

The driver of a GMC Yukon was reportedly northbound on North Pine Barren Road when he pulled from a stop sign into the path of a Nissan Rogue that was westbound on Highway 168. the front of the Yukon collided with the passenger side of the Nissan. The Nissan rotated multiple times before rolling over, coming to rest on its roof. The Yukon, which was pulling a utility trailer, crashed into two road signs.

The adult female driver of the Nissan, a 9-month infant and a toddler were transported to Sacred Heart Hospital by Escambia County EMS for evaluation. The driver of the Yukon, a male in his 60s, and his dog were not injured.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol and witnesses, the infant and toddler were restrained in properly installed car seats. Multiple first responders agreed that the car seats saved the children from serious injury.

FHP is continuing their investigation. The Walnut Hill and Century stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded.

