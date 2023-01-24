Cantonment Woman Charged With Felony Child Neglect For Failing To Provide Medical Care

A Cantonment woman was arrested after allegedly failing to provide medical care for her son.

Sabrina Dawn Neufeldt, 45, was charged with felony child neglect and was being held in the Escambia County Jail with a $50,000 bond.

A man contacted the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office to report the possible child abuse on December 20. He told deputies that Neufeldt contacted him asking if she and her child could stay with him for a while. He agreed to let her “stay with him rent-free until she was able to get her life back on track,” according to an arrest report. He drove to pick her up from a camper, and “when he arrived at the camper he noticed the living conditions were horrible such as black mold, rats, and a wet interior”.

The man told deputies that the child was emotionally distressed and malnourished, with pale skin, dark rings around his eyes, and severe rotting of the teeth with an abscess. She allegedly stated that she needed to get insurance to provide medical care for the boy.

On January 15, the boy lost consciousness on a ride at Foley amusement park. After paramedics determined he had low blood pressure, Neufeldt said she would take him to the hospital the next day. Instead, she decided to drink heavily and became intoxicated, the report states, before leaving home.

The man contacted deputies when she did not return for two days. The relationship between Neufeldt and the man is redacted from the arrest report, but the man told deputies that he had not seen her in six years and that he does not have custody or appear on the child’s birth certificate.

According to the ECSO, the child had about eight rotten teeth and is skinny, but appeared to be eating. There were no other injuries noted.

Another witness said Neufeldt’s camper in Flomaton had rats and black mold and she often did not have food to feed the child.