Cantonment Woman Charged With $19K In Public Assistance Fraud

A Cantonment woman is facing felony charges for alleged public assistance fraud.

Jessica Lee Showalter, 35, was charged with two counts of welfare fraud.

Between August 21, 2017, and March 31, 2022, Showalter falsely represented permanent household members, wrongly collecting $14,592 worth of food stamps and $4,427.62 in Medicaid benefits, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

She was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $10,000 bond.