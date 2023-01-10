Buffalo Rock To Bring Up To 400 New Jobs To Santa Rosa County

Iconic beverage company Buffalo Rock will purchase 47 acres to build a new distribution facility at Santa Rosa County’s Northwest Florida Industrial Park @I-10.

The project is expected to bring 350-400 new jobs to the area – 150-200 that will be created here, and 200 that will be relocated here from other areas.

Buffalo Rock is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama where 85% of its products are manufactured. The company sells more than a billion containers of product each year.

“This is a very exciting time for our team, and a testament to our longstanding commitment to the region,” said Buffalo Rock Regional Vice President – Gulf Region John Isbell. “The retail landscape is growing, and this investment will position us to better meet demand. Additionally, our employee-partners will experience a first-class workplace with modern amenities. We recognize their positive experience is vital in best serving our customers, and the environment in which they work plays a significant role.”

“I’m excited to see that Buffalo Rock is making such a big investment in Santa Rosa County,” said Colten Wright, chairman of the Santa Rosa County Commission, who leads the board’s economic development efforts. “They will be the anchor and flagship company of our I-10 Industrial Park. Buffalo Rock bringing nearly 400 employees at wages higher than our area average, means they believe in Santa Rosa County and understand all that we have to offer. They will likely be the first of many companies flocking to our area.”

Groundbreaking on the project is expected in May 2023.