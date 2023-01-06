Blue Wahoos Stadium Going Cashless For 2023

January 6, 2023

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced Thursday that Blue Wahoos Stadium will join ballparks and stadiums across the nation as a cashless venue during the 2023 Minor League Baseball season and at all future team events at the ballpark.

The transition to cashless payments at Blue Wahoos Stadium brings the ballpark in alignment with Major League Baseball stadiums across the country, joining 29 MLB teams with cashless stadium experiences including Pensacola’s affiliate, the Miami Marlins.

“Blue Wahoos Stadium will join stadiums and ballparks across the country in transitioning to a cashless experience, creating a faster, more efficient, and more secure payment system for fans,” team president Jonathan Griffith said. “Being cashless will help cut down on lines at concessions and the box office by making transactions quicker and offer added security for fans.”

Credit, debit, and gift cards will be accepted at all locations inside Blue Wahoos Stadium including the box office, Bait & Tackle Team Store, and concessions. Select locations will also process mobile tap-to-pay payments. The StadiumDrop app will remain available to fans, allowing them to order food and beverages for delivery directly to their seat.

Fans with cash will be able to exchange it for a stadium gift card at the Bait & Tackle Shop and box office at the ballpark.

Opening day for the Blue Wahoos is April 7.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 