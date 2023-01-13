Bellview Library Closed All Next Week For Maintenance

The Bellview Library, which just opened last September, will be closed next week “for maintenance”.

The library will be closed Tuesday, January 17 through Saturday, January 21 for the work. All library locations are closed Monday, January 16 for the Martin Luther Kings, Jr. Day holiday.

All events and programs for the week have been canceled, except an Arbor Day tree giveaway planned to 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 21 will take place.

During the closure, library return materials may be dropped off in the drop box outside the Bellview Library or returned to any other West Florida Public Libraries location. The Bellview Library will reopen on Monday, January 23.

In making the announcement late Thursday afternoon, county officials did not say what maintenance issue led to the closure.