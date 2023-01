Back To School In Escambia County: Today For Teachers, Thursday For Kids

The Christmas and New Year’s break is coming to an end for students and teachers in Escambia County.

Teachers will be back in school today, January 4, for a non-student day. Students will return to class on Thursday, January 5.

The next holiday for students and teachers will be Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 16, and spring break is March 13-17.