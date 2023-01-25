Attorney General Honors Local FHP Troop For Rescuing Human Trafficking Victim

January 25, 2023

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody today presented a Back the Blue Award to Florida Highway Patrol Troop A for rescuing a human trafficking victim. Troop A’s area includes Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Troopers recovered a minor trafficked by a known gang member after a car pursuit. The investigation uncovered that the defendant transported the victim across the state and coerced the teenager into sex work and child pornography. In addition to the Back the Blue Award, Attorney General Moody presented a resolution to FHP Troop A recognizing National Human Trafficking Prevention Month in a Florida Cabinet meeting.

“I’m proud to present this Back the Blue Award and Cabinet Resolution to the courageous law enforcement officers in FHP Troop A—they are true heroes who rescued a minor from a dangerous human trafficker. Ending this atrocious crime is one of my top priorities and I’m grateful for our law enforcement in Florida who work daily to help us achieve this lofty goal,” Moody said.

Troopers rescued a human trafficking victim following a car chase involving the trafficker, a known felon and gang member. The perpetrator fled the scene, and troopers discovered the female minor. The investigation uncovered that the trafficker transported the minor from South Florida to Okaloosa County to coerce the victim into sex work and the creation of child pornography.

Attorney General Moody honored the following Troopers for rescuing the victim: Corporal Jacob Moore, Trooper Ethan Ellerbee, Trooper Matthew Davis and Trooper Ronald Khune.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 