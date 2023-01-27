Atmore Police Investigating After Multiple Shots Fired Near Local Park

Atmore Police are looking for a suspect after shots were fired near a local park.

About 7:35 Wednesday night, the Atmore Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the area of Westside Park on Wilson Avenue. They arrived on scene to find several spent casings in the street.

While they were working the scene, a bond agent contacted officers stating that he might know who was involved, according to police.

Officers were also notified that a residence on West Nashville Avenue was also struck by gunfire, as was a vehicle.

“Investigators are working to determine who fired the shots,” Sgt. Darrell McMann said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Atmore Police at (251) 368-9141.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.