Arbor Day Tree Giveaways Held Saturday In Molino, Pensacola

January 22, 2023

Florida Arbor Day tree giveaways will be held Saturday in Molino and Pensacola.

Live oak, dahoon holly, mayhaw, and Walter’s viburnum were available at three simultaneous events at the Molino, Bellview and Tryon branches of the West Florida Regional Libraries

UF IFAS Extension/Escambia County had funding support from Escambia County Natural Resources Management Department and International Paper, and volunteer support from Our Corner (formerly Keep Pensacola Beautiful), the Florida Forest Service, and Escambia County Master Gardeners.

