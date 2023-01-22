Arbor Day Tree Giveaways Held Saturday In Molino, Pensacola

Florida Arbor Day tree giveaways will be held Saturday in Molino and Pensacola.

Live oak, dahoon holly, mayhaw, and Walter’s viburnum were available at three simultaneous events at the Molino, Bellview and Tryon branches of the West Florida Regional Libraries

UF IFAS Extension/Escambia County had funding support from Escambia County Natural Resources Management Department and International Paper, and volunteer support from Our Corner (formerly Keep Pensacola Beautiful), the Florida Forest Service, and Escambia County Master Gardeners.

For more photos, click or tap here.

A tree giveaway was held Friday in Century from the Town of Century and the Florida Forest Service. Click here for more.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.