After 15 Months, Escambia Emergency Rental Assistance Program Closes

January 25, 2023

After accepting applications for 15 months, the Escambia County Emergency Rental Assistance Program has officially closed.

The application portal opened on October 18, 2021, to assist eligible low-income Escambia County residents and families facing financial hardship due to COVID-19.

Residents who have already submitted an application or an additional funding request for emergency rental assistance before January 24, 2023, will continue to have their application or request reviewed.

“However, there is no guarantee applications will be funded due to a lack of funds,” the county said. For more information, contact the ERAP help desk at 850-403-6044 or email erap@myescambia.zendesk.com.

Emergency rental assistance was available to eligible low-income Escambia County residents and families who:

  • Were financially impacted by COVID-19;
  • Had total household income at or below 80% Area Median Income;
  • Were at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and
  • Had received any other rental assistance for the requested months.

Both the renter and the landlord were required to submit an application, and reimbursements were paid directly to the landlord or utility provider. The program provided for up to 12 months of overdue or late rent and utility bills for households in Escambia County.

