AAA: Gas Prices Declining Again After 32 Cent Spike

January 9, 2023

Florida gas prices are declining again after surging during in the past two weeks. The state average declined almost 2 cents per gallon over the weekend, but more discounts are likely on the way, AAA said.

“Gas prices soared in recent weeks, after winter storms caused temporary refinery outages,” said Mark Jenkins, Public Relations Manager for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Last week, we saw fuel prices retreat again, as refinery activity ramped back up and the market turned bearish on global fuel demand, due to rising cases of Covid-19 in China. Retail prices could drop 10-20 cents in the coming weeks, unless oil prices suddenly rebound.”

On Sunday, the state average was $3.30 per gallon. That’s 10 cents more than this time last year. In 2022, gas prices reached a new record high of $4.89 per gallon in June. The 2022 low was set on December 26th at $2.99 per gallon.

A North Escambia low of $2.94 could be found on Muscogee Road in Cantonment. In Pensacola, a gallon of gas was as low as $2.83 a the warehouse clubs.

