Hux Denied Bond, Plans Insanity Defense To Charges Of Attempted Murder Of Deputy Off Chemstrand Road

A suspect that shot and injured an Escambia County deputy off Chemstrand Road will remain in jail without bond until trial after the police union and the sheriff told the judge he is dangerous to the public.

The suspect, Daniel Jeremy Hux, is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree premeditated murder after he allegedly shot the deputy four times on Limerick Lane in 2019.

Thursday, Hux’s attorney said he will present an insanity defense. Hux is due back in court and his trial is set for mid-February.

In a January 5, 2023 letter to Judge Coleman Robinson, Sheriff Chip Simmons wrote:



“Hux placed a call to 911, effectively luring law enforcement and first responders into an ambush and attempted to kill two of my deputies. He called 911 stating someone had kidnapped his son and told ECSO dispatch he needed medical assistance. He also advised dispatch he was not feeling violent and did not have any weapons. This was obviously not true. While one deputy was knocking on his front door, another walked over to the carport area where he saw Hux with a firearm. Hux, upon seeing the deputy, opened fire, hitting the deputy multiple times. I am alarmed and gravely concerned for the safety of the citizens of Escambia County and for the safety of all law enforcement and first responders that may be called upon again to respond to his residence.

“It is hard for me to believe that we currently face the possibility that this attempted murderer could be released into our community. I am sympathetic to those with mental illness, but that does not, in my opinion, relieve him of responsibility and his release will not make our community a safer one.

“I implore the court to use every available resource to ensure Hux is confined to either a secure detention facility, or a long-term mental health treatment center to ensure the safety of our community. I can’t imagine anyone would believe that his release, in any capacity, is a good idea if they themselves were the ones tasked with responding to an incident involving Hux.”

The Northwest Florida Police Benevolent Association also issued a plea to keep Hux from being freed:

“While it is a miracle that our deputy survived, it would be an absolute travesty of justice to allow his attempted murderer to return back to the community. This cold-blooded attempted murderer poses a clear and present danger to our entire county and to the men and women who serve and protect our county,” the union said in a press release Wednesday.

December 11, 2019 Shooting

At about 1:30 p.m. on December 11, 2019, suspect Hux called 911 and requested to be taken to the hospital, stated that he was contemplating suicide, and that he was standing outside under a pine tree.

Deputy Douglas Shoemaker was dispatched to the address on Limerick Lane for a welfare check. He did not see anyone outside, knocked on the front door and went to a side carport door. At 2:16 p.m. he canceled Escambia County EMS.

Shoemaker was joined by Sgt. Melissa Lee. They again checked the doors of the residence, and Shoemaker returned to the carport and knocked on the side door again. He saw a figure moving to the door through frosted glass. When the door opened, he saw the muzzle of a firearm pointed toward him, and the person holding it opened fire. Shoemaker said he was hit by the first round in the chest and immediately ran and secured cover. The deputy then returned fire at Hux until he saw him “go down”.

Shoemaker suffered gunshot wounds to his chest, right side and right middle knuckle, and he was grazed on the forehead.

The sergeant heard the gunshots and saw an arm with a handgun sticking out of the door. Hux began to shoot in her direction, forcing her to seek cover at her vehicle. Lee indicated she did not fire because she could not see a clear target.

Deputy Shoemaker was shot four times and Hux was struck twice. Both were transported to the hospital and both survived. The State Attorney’s Office cleared the deputies of any wrongdoing.

Hux’s wife told investigators that Hux had become increasingly paranoid and delusional over several months. She said he called her the morning of the shooting and told her, “he loved her, and everything would be OK”.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge. Pictured top inset: Daniel Jeremy Hux in court on January 12, 2023, courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.