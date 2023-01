Police Seek Info On $12,000 Welder Stolen From Flomaton Business

The Flomaton Police Department is seeking information about the theft of a $122,000 welding machine from a local business.

The Lincoln Electric Vantage 322 was stolen on January 17 from L&L Welding on Highway 31. The unit number on the machine is 134910 and the serial number is U1210304170.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Ashley Wood at (251) 809-4444.