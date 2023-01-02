Driver Injured In Rollover; Good Samaritan Shocked By Downed Power Lines

January 2, 2023

The driver was injured in a rollover crash in Nokomis, Alabama, early Sunday morning, and a good Samaritan was injured by downed power lines.

The crash happened about 3:50 a.m. on James Road, north of Highway 31 and the Alabama/Florida state line. The driver lost control, and his car flipped multiple times over a span of about 150 feet and sheared-off a power pole.

An area resident attempted to help the driver get out of the vehicle and received an electrical shock, according to first responders. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

First responders said it was extremely foggy at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers. No names have been released.

