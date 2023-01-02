Crash Claims One Life Of Motorcyclist On Highway 95A In Molino

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 60-year old Nallen, West Virginia motorcyclist died the in crash.

Troopers said he was southbound on Highway 95A approaching Cedartown Road behind a car driven by a 73-year old Molino woman. She began to slow to turn onto Cedartown Road, and the motorcyclist attempted to pass her. The front of the motorcycle struck the left rear of the car, causing the motorcycle to overturn into the northbound lane. The motorcycle and its rider were then hit by a pickup truck driven by a 56-year old Cantonment man.

The motorcyclist was pronounced decreased at the scene. The other two drivers received minor injuries.

No names were released.

Escambia County EMS, the Cantonment and Molino stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.