2023 Farm Day Returns To Atmore On February 8
January 16, 2023
Row crop farmers are invited to the 2023 Farm Day in Atmore on February 8.
Registration for the program presented by UF/IFAS Extension and Alabama Cooperative Extension begins at 8 a.m. at Grace Fellowship.
Speakers include:
- Dr. Scott Graham: Managing Cotton Insects in 2023
- Dr. Steve Brown: Cotton Agronomic Considerations
- Dr. Hardeep Singh: Cotton Fertility
- Dr. Ian Small: Areolate Mildew: Current Status & Management Options
- Dr. Steve Li: Emerging Cotton Weeds
For more information, contact Libbie Johnson or Madelyn Godwin.
