2023 Farm Day Returns To Atmore On February 8

Row crop farmers are invited to the 2023 Farm Day in Atmore on February 8.

Registration for the program presented by UF/IFAS Extension and Alabama Cooperative Extension begins at 8 a.m. at Grace Fellowship.

Speakers include:

Dr. Scott Graham: Managing Cotton Insects in 2023

Dr. Steve Brown: Cotton Agronomic Considerations

Dr. Hardeep Singh: Cotton Fertility

Dr. Ian Small: Areolate Mildew: Current Status & Management Options

Dr. Steve Li: Emerging Cotton Weeds

For more information, contact Libbie Johnson or Madelyn Godwin.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.