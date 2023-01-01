2023 Begins With Sunny 70s, But Rain Moves In This Week

January 1, 2023

Happy New Year!

New Year’s Day: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 74. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog. Low around 61. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 