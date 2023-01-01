2023 Begins With Sunny 70s, But Rain Moves In This Week

Happy New Year!

New Year’s Day: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 74. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog. Low around 61. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58.