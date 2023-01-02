$2.4 Million Chemstrand Road Pedestrian Safety Project Is Now Complete

A two year project to enhance pedestrian safety on Chemstrand Road has bee completed.

The Chemstrand Road Pedestrian Improvement Project spanned 617 days between Nine Mile Road and Ten Mile Road.

Crews have worked to create 5,464 linear feet of sidewalk, repaved approximately 3,986 feet of asphalt, and installed reinforced concrete drainage pipes along the northbound and southbound directions of Chemstrand Road.

The total cost of the project was $2,446,577.21.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.