Yes, that was a peacock on the Highway 4 Escambia River Bridge between Jay and Century.

Numerous NorthEscambia.com readers sent us photos and contacted us after seeing the peacock strolling along in the emergency lane of the bridge.

We are told the owner has been missing the colorful bird for a while. But when they tried to retrieve the peacock from the bridge, it flew into nearby trees. At last report, the peacock was not yet home.

Pictured: A peacock on the Highway 4 Escambia River Bridge between Century on Christmas Day. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.