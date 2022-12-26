Winning $57K Fantasy Five Ticket Sold In Cantonment

Someone is over $51,000 richer today after purchasing a winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket in Cantonment.

The quick pick ticket sold at the Mill Bar and Package on South Highway 29 was one of four winning tickets sold in Friday night’s drawing and is worth $51,638.17. The other winning tickets were sold in Orlando, Sanford and Ocala.

The 269 tickets matching four numbers won $123.50 each. Another 8,732 tickets matching three numbers are worth $10.50 each, and 88,006 ticket holders won a free ticket for picking two numbers.

Friday’s winning numbers were 4-15-23-24-29.