What You Need To Know: Northview State Championship Game, Tickets

The Northview Chiefs (13-0) will face Hawthorne (11-0) in the state 1R championship game.

Here’s the info game you need to know:

When: Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. (EST)

Where: Gene Cox Stadium, 601 Paul Russell Road, Tallahassee

Gene Cox Stadium, 601 Paul Russell Road, Tallahassee Tickets: $14 in advance, $17 the day off, plus convenience fee. $2 cost of parking is included at the ticket. Purchase only at GoFan. Under age 3 is free.

$14 in advance, $17 the day off, plus convenience fee. $2 cost of parking is included at the ticket. Purchase only at GoFan. Under age 3 is free. Weather: Saturday: Sunny, 74. Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low 54. Sunday: Mostly sunny, 20% rain, high 71.

