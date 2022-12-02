What You Need To Know: Northview Hosts Union County In State Semifinal Tonight

The Northview Chiefs will host the Fightin’ Tigers of Union County High in the FHSAA 1-Rural state semifinal.

The Chiefs (12-0) are coming off a powerful 42-6 win over previously unbeaten Chipley last week, while Union County (8-2) defeated Lafayette 41-6. Union County is from Lake Butler, just north of Gainesville. They have a 333 mile road trip to Bratt.

Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium, Northview HS

Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium, Northview HS Tickets: $9, plus service fee. All tickets must be purchased through Gofan.co. Mobile device only; no printed tickets. Only FHSAA state series passes will be accepted.

$9, plus service fee. Parking: Donation. Arrive early for the best locations.

Donation. Arrive early for the best locations. Theme: “Light Up the Tigers”. Fans asked to wear necklaces, bracelets or anything that lights up.

“Light Up the Tigers”. Fans asked to wear necklaces, bracelets or anything that lights up. Weather: Comfortably cool, no chance of rain. Kickoff about 61 degrees, dropping only a degree or two by the end of the game. Light wind from the east.

Northview has averaged 44.33 points per game this season, while Union County has averaged 34.9. The Chiefs have averaged 389.9 total yards per game (278 rushing, 111.9 passing), while Union County has averaged 399.6 (271.1 rushing, 128.5 passing).

Players to watch:

Northview: #6 Jamarkus Jefferson with 174.4 yards rushing, 196.7 total yards, and 22.3 average points per game; #4 Kaden Odom with 111.9 passing yards per game; #24 Luke Bridges with 8.2 tackles per game; #55 John Michael Ward with 70 pancake blocks and 0.5 sacks per game.

Union County: #9 AJ Cortese with 127.7 yards passing, 191.5 total yards per game; #4 Rayvon Durant with 148.3 rushing yards and 9.6 points per game; Dayviontae Thompson with 5.7 tackles per game; Markus Strong with 1.1 sacks per game.

With a win Friday night in the semifinals, the Northview Chiefs will face the winner of tonight’s Blountstown (9-4) at Hawthorne (10-0) game in the state 1R championship game. The game will be played at 7 p.m. (EST) on Saturday, December 10 at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee.

play in the 1R championship game at 7 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.