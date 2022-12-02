UWF Student Arrested On Child Porn Charges

A University of West Florida student was arrested at his campus residence Thursday for child pornography by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Paul Tupas Roquelara, 21, was charged with 30 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, and one count each of promoting a sexual performance of a child and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

The case began in November after multiple law enforcement investigators obtained downloads of files containing child sexual abuse material from a peer-to-peer network from Roquelara. Investigators determined that the internet protocol address was unique to the suspect at his residence in the Village East Apartment dorms on the UWF campus.

Agents obtained and executed a search warrant at Roquelara’s residence Thursday and seized multiple electronic devices. FDLE said forensic examinations of his devices uncovered evidence of videos featuring children being sexually abused, some younger than 5 years old.

Homeland Security Investigations and University of West Florida Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Roquelara was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond until first appearance.

FDLE said additional charges are pending further forensic review.