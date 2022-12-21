UWF Ranked No. 4 In Final 2022 AFCA D2 Coaches’ Top 25 Poll

December 21, 2022

The UWF football team was ranked fourth in the final 2022 AFCA Division II Coaches’ Top 25 Poll that was announced by the American Football Coaches Association.

UWF went 12-2 and advanced to the national semifinals of the NCAA Division II Football Championship, marking the program’s third appearance in the Final Four in four all-time postseason appearances since 2017.

This is the third time in the last five seasons to have a top four final ranking and the fourth time in that same span to be in the top 12. UWF has previously ended the 2017 season at No. 2, 2019 at No. 1 and 2021 at No. 12.

The Argonauts also won a share of the Gulf South Conference Championship for the second-consecutive year, going 6-1 in the league’s regular-season.

UWF is 56-21 all-time in six seasons since starting the program in 2016, and 12-3 in NCAA D2 Championship play, with the highest postseason winning percentage in D2 history at .800.

Photo: Morgan Givens/UWF.

