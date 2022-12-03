Undefeated Northview Chiefs Head To State With 21-11 Win Over Union County (With Gallery)

It’s been a decade since the Northview Chiefs brought a state championship trophy back to Bratt, but they have a little trip to Tallahassee planned to pick up the hardware and earn the rings.

The Chiefs defeated the Union County Tigers 21-11 Friday night in Bratt’s Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium in the Class 1-R state semifinal.

It was the toughest battle of the season for the Chiefs as they improved to a school-record 13-0.

“It feels awesome,” Northview head coach Wes Summerford said. “It’s a little bit surreal right now. It will probably take a few hours, and yeah, we’re going to Tallahassee!”

Summerford credited a team effort for the win, but gave extra credit to his seniors, several of whom have played together since their youth football days.

“That’s our senior leadership,” Summerford said. “These guys will run through a brick wall for each other, and they just about did that; I think they did everything but that tonight.”

For a photo gallery, click or tap here. (Band, cheerleaders, fans, celebration and more photos coming soon.)

In the first couple plays of the game, Jefferson broke free for a long sprint down to the 1-yard line. But the Tigers held him from crossing the goal line in four straight downs.

But in the second quarter, the Chiefs would be first on the board on a 37-yard run from Jefferson and a good extra point by Brandon Ferguson.

In the second quarter, Jefferson was in again from 32-yards out. Toss in a field goal from the Tigers, and it was 14-3 at the half.

In the fourth, Union County was in from 2-yards out to cut Northview’s lead to 14-9.

After eating about eight minutes off the clock, QB Kaden Odom found Jefferson for another touchdown with just over a minute to go to seal the win, 21-11.

“The best moment of the game is when we scored that touchdown,” Summerford said. “We were just trying to get a first down. I never had any doubt these seniors would come up with a big play, and boy they did with that catch.”

“Jamarkus told me before the play…he’s like ‘dude, I’m going to slip out and be open, I promise. Give me the ball, and I trusted him’,” Odom said. “I took a lick, but delivered a strike to him.”

“We always talk about big time plays, big time things,” Jefferson said. “Kaden told me that he was going to give it to me; he told me to make a play. And that’s exactly what he did. He threw it to me, and I made a play.”

The Union County Tigers finished their season at 8-3.

The Northview Chiefs will face Hawthorne (11-0) in the state 1R championship game. Hawthorne is coming off a 28-0 shutout of Blountstown Friday night. The FHSAA 1-Rural state title game will be played at 7 p.m. (EST) on Saturday, December 10 at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here. (Band, cheerleaders, fans, celebration and more photos coming soon.)

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.