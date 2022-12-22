Thursday High Will Be In The 60s. Temps Plunge Into The Lower 20s Tonight.
December 22, 2022
After an afternoon high in the 60s Thursday, overnight temperatures will plunge in to the lower 20s tonight. And it will be even colder through Christmas.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values between 10 and 20. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. North wind around 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 39. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. North wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 49.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58.
