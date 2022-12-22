Thursday High Will Be In The 60s. Temps Plunge Into The Lower 20s Tonight.

.

After an afternoon high in the 60s Thursday, overnight temperatures will plunge in to the lower 20s tonight. And it will be even colder through Christmas.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values between 10 and 20. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. North wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 39. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58.