This Christmas Was Super Cold, But It Wasn’t The Coldest Ever Here.

This Christmas was really bitterly cold in North Escambia. But it was not record-breaking cold.

The coldest Christmas on record in Escambia County was back in 1983 when the official thermometer at the Pensacola airport fell to 11 degrees. This year, the coldest temperature recording in North Escambia was 18 degrees at Northview High School in Bratt.

Pictured: A local resident took advantage of the cold temperatures to use a sprinkler to create this ice near West Roberts Road and Stallion Drive in Cantonment. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.