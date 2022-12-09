The Northview Chiefs Are State Bound (With Photo Gallery)

December 9, 2022

The Northview Chiefs headed toward Tallahassee Friday afternoon for Saturday night’s state football championship.

After a big sendoff at the school, the Chiefs traveled to Bratt Elementary School, Ernest Ward Middle School and Byrneville Elementary School to the delight of sign-waving “little chiefs”.

The Northview Chiefs will face Hawthorne (11-0) in the state 1R championship game. Hawthorne is coming off a 28-0 shutout of Blountstown Friday night. The FHSAA 1-Rural state title game will be played at 7 p.m. (EST) on Saturday at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee.

Pictured: The Chiefs sendoff Friday at Northview High School, and fans lined the East Highway 4 in Century. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

