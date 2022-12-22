Tenth December Residential Fire Reported In Escambia County

Escambia County Fire Rescue added three more red bulbs to the wreath on Wednesday, bringing a total of 10 red bulbs during the 2022 “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign.

At 5:40 a.m., Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire in the 1400 block of Portland Street. Smoke was showing from a single-story family dwelling and fire was discovered in a storage room. Smoke detectors were functioning and alerted the occupant to the fire. The fire was quickly extinguished, and due to numerous closed doors throughout the home, fire and smoke damage was limited. Repairs will be needed, resulting in the eighth red bulb being added to the wreath. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Bureau of Fire and Arson.

At 9:06 a.m., ECFR responded to a residential laundry room fire at the 3100 block of West La Rua Street. The main electrical power feed was damaged, displacing the occupants until repairs can be made. As a result, the ninth red bulb was added to the wreath. The home did not have functioning smoke detectors, so ECFR installed them throughout the home. The cause of the fire was determined to be from a toaster oven located in the laundry room that was too close to combustible items.

At 12:07 p.m., ECFR responded to a reported commercial structure fire in the 2000 block of North Pace Boulevard pictured above). Firefighters arrived to find a RV camper trailer fully engulfed in flames behind the business. The camper trailer was a total loss, and the nearby commercial structure was also damaged. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Since the camper was being utilized as a residence, this fire counted as the tenth red bulb added to the wreath.

If your home does not have a working smoke detector, please call Escambia County Fire Rescue at 850-595-HERO (4376) or 850-436-5200 for City of Pensacola residents.