Tate’s Drew Reaves Signs To Play Baseball At PSC

Tate High School senior Drew Reaves signed Wednesday to play baseball at Pensacola State College.

“I would like to thank God, as He has put me with these abilities to be able to go to PSC and play,” Reaves said. “Also, He has put me with this great family which led to these great friends, teammates, coaches, and ultimately to where I am at today.”

