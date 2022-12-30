Sylvia Ann Mitchell

Sylvia Ann Mitchell, age 77, passed away at home on December 23, 2022, after a brief hospital stay. She was born in Munford, Alabama, to Frank and Ruby Mitchell and was a resident of Pensacola, Florida since 1959.

She was predeceased by her mom and stepdad, Ruby and Memphis Lovett; her brothers, David Mitchell and Billy Mitchell.

She is survived by her brother, Tommy Mitchell; her niece, Angel Mitchell McCabe (David’s daughter); sisters, Nina Lovett Diamond and Sena Lovett; along with numerous nieces and nephews that were the children she never had.

Her proudest accomplishment was the BA she received from UWF, but she was equally proud of her beloved nieces and nephews. Aunt Sister, Sylvia loved hearing about their achievements and cherished the time she spent with each and every one whether it was a visit or just a phone call. Sylvia retired from Escambia County Property Appraiser Office, which gave her more time for working in her yard, reading, and discovering cable news. She was also a crossword puzzle enthusiast and that created one of life’s torments for her – an undelivered newspaper on Wednesdays and Sundays

The family would like to thank the Neuro ICU Unit at Ascension Sacred Heart and her nieces, Angel, Charlie, Breanna, and Haley for the compassion and care they provided her in her final days. The family also extends their gratitude to Vitas Healthcare Hospice for the healthcare needs they provided Sylvia at home. Also, a special thanks to Thomas for the loving care he provided during her final week.

Visitation for family and friends will be at 1 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, with Jerry Resch officiating, at Pensacola Memorial Gardens, 7433 Pine Forest Road, Pensacola, FL 32526.