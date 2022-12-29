Sunny For Thursday, Possible Heavy Rain On Friday

.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 69. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 72. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.