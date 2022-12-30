‘Some Bunny Special’ Is Now Home From The Molino Post Office

December 30, 2022

A little good news update — “Some Bunny Special” has made it home from the Molino Post Office.

Just before Christmas, we told readers that he was accidently separated from its family at the post office.

The owners of the very special bunny saw the NorthEscambia.com post. We are happy to report that the bunny was picked up from the post office on Thursday and is now back home with his child friend.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 