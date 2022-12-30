Severe Storms, Flooding Possible Into Friday Night

A few strong to severe storms will be possible Friday through early Friday evening over most of the North Escambia area.

The main threats with any of the stronger storms that develop include damaging wind gusts. Although, a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Forecasters say 1-3 inches of rain is possible with locally higher amounts where storms repeatedly move over the same areas Localized flooding is possible, especially for low-lying and urban areas.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 70. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog after midnight. Low around 62. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Patchy dense fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind.

New Year’s Day: Patchy dense fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 65. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 72. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.