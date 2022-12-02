Santa Visits Century Library, Has 11 More Library Visits Planned Across The County (With Gallery)

December 2, 2022

Santa Claus visited the Century Library Thursday night, and he will take time out of his busy schedule to make 11 more visits to libraries across the county before Christmas.

Santa posed for photos and took note of those special Christmas gift wish lists. He was asked for a variety of gifts, including a Barbie Dreamhouse, Peppa Pig, Thomas the Train, a telescope, games, a 4-wheeler, makeup, a trampoline, and a helicopter.

Santa made no promises, but hinted that some of the gift requests might just be doable for good little boys and girls. Well, except maybe the helicopter.

“That would probably be a little big for the sleigh,” the jolly old elf said.

Santa has the follow visits to West Florida Library branches planned before Christmas:

  • Tuesday, Dec. 6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Southwest Library
  • Tuesday, Dec. 6, 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Westside Library
  • Wednesday, Dec. 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Pensacola Library
  • Thursday, Dec. 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Tryon Library
  • Thursday, Dec. 8, 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Molino Library
  • Saturday, Dec. 10, 1:30-2:30 p.m. – Bellview Library
  • Tuesday, Dec. 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Bellview Library
  • Tuesday, Dec. 13, 3-4 p.m. – Tryon Library
  • Thursday, Dec. 15, 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Southwest Library
  • Saturday, Dec. 17, 1:30-2:30 p.m. – Pensacola Library
  • Wednesday, Dec. 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Molino Library

