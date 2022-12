Santa To Visit The Molino Library Wednesday

Santa Claus will visit the Molino Library Wednesday, wrapping up a dozen library visits this month.

Santa will be at the Molino Library from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in place of the regularly scheduled family story time. Cameras are welcome.

Pictured: Santa Claus visited the Century Library on December 1. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.