Salzman, Andrade Named To Florida House Leadership Positions
December 5, 2022
Two members of the Escambia County legislative delegation have been named to leadership positions by Florida House Speaker Paul Renner.
Rep. Michelle Salzman was named vice chair of the Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee and whip of tje Health & Human Services Committee.
Rep. Alex Andrade was appointed chairman of the House Infrastructure & Tourism Subcommittee.
“I am excited to announce and congratulate our new Chairs, Vice Chairs, Committee Whips and Majority Conference leadership,” said Renner. “Our historic majority has produced a talented and deep bench of lawmakers who are ready to serve and take action. Together, we will deliver on our promise to secure Florida’s future and leave our state better off than we found it.”
