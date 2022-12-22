Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Continues Through Christmas Eve

It only takes a moment to make a donation to the Salvation Army during their Red Kettle campaign outside retailers in Escambia County. And many of the donation kettle locations even accept donations by phone using Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo or PayPal.

The Red Kettle campaign is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Salvation Army of Pensacola, and at last report, they were behind on their yearly goal.

Pictured: The Salvation Army’s red kettle outside Publix in University Town Center Wednesday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.